Here & Now
Support the news
Remembering The 'Secret City' That Helped Build The First Atomic Bomb
Seventy-five years ago this week, the federal government quietly took over 60,000 acres of farmland nestled in the ridges of east Tennessee. It told residents to leave, then built a city cloaked in secrecy that tens of thousands of people would flock to during World War II.
Nashville Public Radio's Emily Siner (@SinerSays) has the story of Oak Ridge, the city that helped build the world's first atomic bomb.
This segment airs on September 21, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news