Remembering The 'Secret City' That Helped Build The First Atomic Bomb

Seventy-five years ago this week, the federal government quietly took over 60,000 acres of farmland nestled in the ridges of east Tennessee. It told residents to leave, then built a city cloaked in secrecy that tens of thousands of people would flock to during World War II.

Nashville Public Radio's Emily Siner (@SinerSays) has the story of Oak Ridge, the city that helped build the world's first atomic bomb.