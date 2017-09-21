Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Remembering The 'Secret City' That Helped Build The First Atomic Bomb

September 21, 2017
  • Emily Siner, Nashville Public Radio
In 1942, original houses in the Oak Ridge area started to be replaced by construction for the war effort. In the background of this photo, K-25 is being built — which used the gaseous diffusion method to enrich uranium. (Ed Wescott/U.S. Department of Energy)MoreCloseclosemore
Seventy-five years ago this week, the federal government quietly took over 60,000 acres of farmland nestled in the ridges of east Tennessee. It told residents to leave, then built a city cloaked in secrecy that tens of thousands of people would flock to during World War II.

Nashville Public Radio's Emily Siner (@SinerSays) has the story of Oak Ridge, the city that helped build the world's first atomic bomb.

This segment airs on September 21, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

