U.S. Virgin Islands Gov. Kenneth Mapp On Widespread Damage From Maria06:53Play
President Trump issued disaster declarations for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands after the passage of Hurricane Maria.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with U.S. Virgin Islands Gov. Kenneth Mapp (@govhouseusvi) about the recovery effort there.
This segment aired on September 21, 2017.
