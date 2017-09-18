Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Caribbean Tourism Officials: Even Islands Untouched By Hurricanes Lose Tourism Dollars

September 18, 2017
Wentworth Drew carries valuables out of his apartment at the Tutu High Rise after looters broke in after Hurricane Irma destroyed the building, Sept. 17, 2017 in Charlotte Amalie, St Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Hurricane Maria is moving toward the eastern Caribbean's Leeward Islands where it could make landfall later this week. Many islands are only now starting to rebuild and recover from Hurricane Irma.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Hugh Riley, secretary general of the Caribbean Tourism Organization, to assess the impact of the hurricanes on tourism, which is vitally important to the region's economy.

This segment airs on September 18, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

