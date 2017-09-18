Here & Now
Caribbean Tourism Officials: Even Islands Untouched By Hurricanes Lose Tourism Dollars
Hurricane Maria is moving toward the eastern Caribbean's Leeward Islands where it could make landfall later this week. Many islands are only now starting to rebuild and recover from Hurricane Irma.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Hugh Riley, secretary general of the Caribbean Tourism Organization, to assess the impact of the hurricanes on tourism, which is vitally important to the region's economy.
This segment airs on September 18, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
