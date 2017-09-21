Here & Now
Volunteers Race To Save Trapped Survivors In Mexico City
Thousands of volunteers are racing to find survivors buried in the rubble after Tuesday's magnitude 7.1 earthquake. Mexico City and other communities to the south faced some of the worst damage, with the death toll in the hundreds.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets the latest on rescue and recovery efforts from KJZZ Mexico City bureau correspondent Jorge Valencia (@jorgeavalencia).
This segment aired on September 21, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
