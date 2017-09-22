Here & Now
Germany Set To Vote On Angela Merkel's Future
On Sunday, Germany will hold its first federal election since a migration crisis shook Europe. Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Party appears to have the upper hand. But it's a contentious election year where up to six parties could now be represented in the parliament.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with pollster Thomas Petersen, of the Allensbach Institute for Public Opinion Research.
This segment airs on September 22, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
