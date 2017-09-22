Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Germany Set To Vote On Angela Merkel's Future

September 22, 2017
German Chancellor and Christian Democrat (CDU) Angela Merkel speaks at a CDU election campaign stop on Sept. 22, 2017, in Heppenheim, Germany. Germans will go to the polls this coming Sunday and Merkel currently has a double-digit lead over her rivals, though the final election outcome remains uncertain as a significant percentage of voters have so far remained undecided. (Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
On Sunday, Germany will hold its first federal election since a migration crisis shook Europe. Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Party appears to have the upper hand. But it's a contentious election year where up to six parties could now be represented in the parliament.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with pollster Thomas Petersen, of the Allensbach Institute for Public Opinion Research.

This segment airs on September 22, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

