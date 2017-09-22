Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Heated Rhetoric Between President Trump And Kim Jong Un Rages On

September 22, 2017
A man watches a television news program showing President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a railway station in Seoul on Aug. 9, 2017. (Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Friday called President Trump "deranged" for his remarks to the U.N. General Assembly this week, where Trump threatened to "totally destroy" North Korea over its nuclear weapons program.

Trump responded by saying that Kim is a "madman" who will be tested "like never before." Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson checks in with Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh (@DrJimWalshMIT).

This segment airs on September 22, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

