Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

With Augmented Reality, Can Amazon Succeed Where Google Failed?

September 25, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Allyson Cannon, recruitment manager of the National Press Club, uses her finger to scroll through pictures as she tries Google Glass at the National Press Club in Washington on April 4, 2014. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP PHOTO/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Allyson Cannon, recruitment manager of the National Press Club, uses her finger to scroll through pictures as she tries Google Glass at the National Press Club in Washington on April 4, 2014. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP PHOTO/Getty Images)

For months, rumors have bounced around the tech world that Amazon was working on augmented reality glasses. Turns out they are, but after the relative failure of Google Glass, questions remain as to whether Amazon can come up with a product that will work in the mass market — and what its best use might be.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Ben Johnson (@TheBrockJohnson), who covers technology for Here & Now.

This segment airs on September 25, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news