With Augmented Reality, Can Amazon Succeed Where Google Failed?
For months, rumors have bounced around the tech world that Amazon was working on augmented reality glasses. Turns out they are, but after the relative failure of Google Glass, questions remain as to whether Amazon can come up with a product that will work in the mass market — and what its best use might be.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Ben Johnson (@TheBrockJohnson), who covers technology for Here & Now.
This segment airs on September 25, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
