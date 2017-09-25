Here & Now
Merkel Wins 4th Term, But She'll Govern With A Weaker Hand
German Chancellor Angela Merkel started a complicated quest to form a new government Monday after an election that left her ruling party weakened. Sunday's vote also saw the Alternative for Germany party win seats in the parliament, the first time an overtly right-wing party has held seats in more than 50 years.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets the latest from reporter Esme Nicholson (@ej_nicholson) in Berlin.
This segment airs on September 25, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
