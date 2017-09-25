Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Merkel Wins 4th Term, But She'll Govern With A Weaker Hand

September 25, 2017
German Chancellor and Christian Democrat (CDU) Angela Merkel arrives at CDU headquaters to speak to the media the day after the CDU won 32.9 percent of the vote and a first-place finish in Sunday's German federal elections on Sept. 25, 2017, in Berlin. (Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel started a complicated quest to form a new government Monday after an election that left her ruling party weakened. Sunday's vote also saw the Alternative for Germany party win seats in the parliament, the first time an overtly right-wing party has held seats in more than 50 years.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets the latest from reporter Esme Nicholson (@ej_nicholson) in Berlin.

This segment airs on September 25, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

