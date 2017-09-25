Feud Between President Trump And NFL Heats Up

NFL players and owners continue to react Monday after President Trump's weekend tweets about how players who decide to kneel or sit out during the national anthem should be suspended or fired. Players and owners protested in a variety of ways Sunday at football games around the country, while some fans booed from the stands.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses with ESPN's Michele Steele (@ESPNMichele) and The Atlantic's Derek Thompson (@DKThomp).