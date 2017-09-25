Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Feud Between President Trump And NFL Heats Up

September 25, 2017
Buffalo Bills players kneel during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
NFL players and owners continue to react Monday after President Trump's weekend tweets about how players who decide to kneel or sit out during the national anthem should be suspended or fired. Players and owners protested in a variety of ways Sunday at football games around the country, while some fans booed from the stands.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses with ESPN's Michele Steele (@ESPNMichele) and The Atlantic's Derek Thompson (@DKThomp).

This segment aired on September 25, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

