Japan's Prime Minister Calls Snap Election
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called Monday for an election next month, a year ahead of schedule. He's been fending off attacks over alleged cronyism, and he's hoping to shore up support for his economic stimulus strategy, known as "Abenomics."
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with political science professor Stephen Nagy (@nagystephen1) in Tokyo.
This segment airs on September 25, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
