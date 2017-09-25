Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Japan's Prime Minister Calls Snap Election

September 25, 2017
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gestures as he speaks during a press conference at his official residence in Tokyo on Sept. 25, 2017. Abe called a snap election, hoping to capitalize on rising support as tensions with nearby North Korea reach fever pitch. (Toru Yamanaka/AFP/Getty Images)

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called Monday for an election next month, a year ahead of schedule. He's been fending off attacks over alleged cronyism, and he's hoping to shore up support for his economic stimulus strategy, known as "Abenomics."

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with political science professor Stephen Nagy (@nagystephen1) in Tokyo.

This segment airs on September 25, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

