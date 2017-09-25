Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Reflections Of An Anti-War Activist

September 25, 2017
  • Rachael Myrow, KQED
Gil Villagran stands in front of the administration building at San Jose State University. He now teaches at the School of Social Work, but was expelled in the 1960s after participating in an anti-war protest. (Rachael Myrow/KQED)MoreCloseclosemore
Gil Villagran stands in front of the administration building at San Jose State University. He now teaches at the School of Social Work, but was expelled in the 1960s after participating in an anti-war protest. (Rachael Myrow/KQED)

Ken Burns’ multi-part PBS documentary "The Vietnam War" wraps up this week. The series looks at a tense moment in U.S. history when Americans were choosing sides and getting involved. Many students on college campuses were galvanized against the war.

Rachael Myrow (@rachaelmyrow) of KQED has the story of a former student from San Jose State University who was caught up in a campus protest.

This segment airs on September 25, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

