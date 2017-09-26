Here & Now
Devastated By Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico Remains Largely Cut Off From The World
Puerto Rico is on the brink of a humanitarian crisis as millions on the island remain without water, electricity or any way to contact the mainland United States.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets the latest from NPR's Camila Domonoske (@camilareads), who is in Puerto Rico.
This segment airs on September 26, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
