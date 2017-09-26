Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

'Situation Is Complicated' In Puerto Rico After Hurricane Maria, Aid Worker Says

September 26, 2017
People wait in line at an ATM to withdraw money in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 25, 2017, where a 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew has been imposed following Hurricane Maria's impact on the island. (Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
There is no power in Puerto Rico, many areas are without running water and food is scarce a week after Hurricane Maria. Aid workers say they are coordinating supplies to deliver to those in need, but there are many challenges in their way, including inaccessible roads.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson checks in with Michael Fernandez, executive director of CARAS, a nonprofit based in Puerto Rico.

This segment airs on September 26, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

