'Situation Is Complicated' In Puerto Rico After Hurricane Maria, Aid Worker Says
There is no power in Puerto Rico, many areas are without running water and food is scarce a week after Hurricane Maria. Aid workers say they are coordinating supplies to deliver to those in need, but there are many challenges in their way, including inaccessible roads.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson checks in with Michael Fernandez, executive director of CARAS, a nonprofit based in Puerto Rico.
This segment airs on September 26, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
