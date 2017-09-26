With 29 states allowing medical marijuana, senior citizens have been increasingly seeking its curative powers. But there are many obstacles, ranging from paying for the herb to finding a doctor who is licensed to prescribe.

In New York, considered an especially restrictive medical marijuana state, reporter Karen Michel explores some of the benefits and difficulties for seniors seeking legal pot.

This story was produced with the support of a journalism fellowship from New America Media, The Gerontological Society of America and The Silver Century Foundation.