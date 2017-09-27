Warnings Of Bali Volcano Eruption Spur Mass Exodus

Almost 100,000 people have evacuated their homes on the island of Bali after warnings that the Mount Agung volcano could erupt at any time. Bali officials ordered everyone living within a 7 1/2-mile radius of the mountain to leave.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses the science behind predicting volcanic eruptions and the biggest threats now facing the Balinese people with Rosaly Lopes (@rosaly_lopes), volcanologist and senior research scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.