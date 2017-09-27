How The Caribbean's Colonial History Shapes Hurricane Recovery

The Caribbean islands of Barbuda, Dominica, St. John, St. Croix and Puerto Rico are recovering from the devastation of hurricanes Maria and Irma. The Caribbean was once a crossroads of trade and colonialism, and that history continues to shape the islands today — even during the recovery effort.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Ernesto Bassi (@ErnestoBassi), assistant professor of history at Cornell University.