How The Caribbean's Colonial History Shapes Hurricane Recovery

September 27, 2017
Houses in a variety of conditions — some with and without roofs — dot the hillsides more than a week after Hurricane Irma made landfall on Sept. 17, 2017, in Charlotte Amalie, St Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images,)MoreCloseclosemore
Houses in a variety of conditions — some with and without roofs — dot the hillsides more than a week after Hurricane Irma made landfall on Sept. 17, 2017, in Charlotte Amalie, St Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images,)

The Caribbean islands of Barbuda, Dominica, St. John, St. Croix and Puerto Rico are recovering from the devastation of hurricanes Maria and Irma. The Caribbean was once a crossroads of trade and colonialism, and that history continues to shape the islands today — even during the recovery effort.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Ernesto Bassi (@ErnestoBassi), assistant professor of history at Cornell University.

This segment airs on September 27, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

