Puerto Rican Diaspora Working To Gather Money And Supplies For The Island

As government relief efforts continue in Puerto Rico following the devastating hurricane, members of the Puerto Rican community in New York, Florida and other states have found themselves struggling to get in touch with family members on the island. They're also scrambling to pull together donations and supplies for those hit by the disaster.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Angelique Sina (@angelissina), executive director of the nonprofit Friends of Puerto Rico, about how the mainland community has been reacting.