Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

For Puerto Ricans In U.S., A Struggle To Connect With Home04:48Download

Play
September 26, 2017
  • Tim Padgett, WLRN
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
A woman checks her cellphone next to a road at night in one of the few places with cell signal access in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 25, 2017. (Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
A woman checks her cellphone next to a road at night in one of the few places with cell signal access in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 25, 2017. (Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images)

Hurricane Maria left destruction throughout Puerto Rico when it slammed the island last week. It also tore down most of the communications infrastructure that connects the U.S. territory with the rest of the world, including the millions of Puerto Ricans living on the mainland.

Tim Padgett (@TimPadgett2) from WLRN reports that Puerto Ricans in Miami are desperate to reconnect with family and friends on the island.

This segment aired on September 26, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news