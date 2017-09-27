What Does Roy Moore's Alabama Runoff Win Mean For Both Parties?

Conservative Roy Moore won last night's runoff to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions' Senate seat. President Trump backed his establishment Republican opponent, Sen. Luther Strange.

Political analysts Jamal Simmons (@JamalSimmons) and Paris Dennard (@PARISDENNARD) join Here & Now's Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson to discuss what the win means for incumbent Republican senators, and for Doug Jones, the Democrat who is trying to win the seat in the Dec. 12 special election.