Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Should Students Have Cellphones In School? Educators Are Divided

September 27, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Are cellphones educational tools, or a scourge on learning? School districts and educators are divided. (StockSnap/Pixabay)MoreCloseclosemore
Are cellphones educational tools, or a scourge on learning? School districts and educators are divided. (StockSnap/Pixabay)

Are cellphones educational tools, or a scourge on learning? School districts and educators are divided on whether cellphones should be allowed in the country's classrooms.

Some cellphone bans have recently been reversed — most notably in New York City. Other districts have instituted new bans. Here & Now's Robin Young checks in with Washington Heights, New York, middle school teacher Jose Luis Vilson (@TheJLV) and Lewiston, Maine, middle school principal Jana Mates, who fall on opposite sides of the debate.

This segment airs on September 27, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news