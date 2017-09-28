Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Puerto Rico Teacher Eager To Get Back To School After Hurricane Maria

September 28, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Furniture damaged by Hurricane Maria and debris are seen on a street in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 25, 2017. (Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Furniture damaged by Hurricane Maria and debris are seen on a street in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 25, 2017. (Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images)

In Puerto Rico, there is still a struggle to deliver aid to those who need it most after Hurricane Maria.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Lizmarie Vázquez Martínez, a first-grade teacher from Toa Alta, about the challenges she's facing and her hopes to return to the classroom.

This segment airs on September 28, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news