Ta-Nehisi Coates Looks Back At 8 Years Of Writing In The Obama Era

September 28, 2017
"We Were Eight Years In Power," by Ta-Nehisi Coates. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)MoreCloseclosemore
"We Were Eight Years In Power," by Ta-Nehisi Coates. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

Ta-Nehisi Coates' new book "We Were Eight Years In Power: An American Tragedy" is a collection of essays he wrote for The Atlantic. But it's also a meditation on where he was in his life when he wrote each piece, and how he and the country changed during the Obama presidency.

Coates (@tanehisicoates) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about the book.

This segment airs on September 28, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

