Trump Tax Plan Is A 'Scam,' Democratic Senator Says

President Trump has unveiled the outlines of his tax plan, which he says will be a "revolutionary change" for American businesses. But the plan leaves many details up to Congress. While Trump promised the plan won't primarily benefit the rich, critics point out that claim doesn't account for their proposal to eliminate the estate tax and other provisions that benefit the very wealthy.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Sen. Ron Wyden (@RonWyden), a Democrat from Oregon and ranking member on the Senate Finance Committee, who called the tax plan a "scam" on Twitter.