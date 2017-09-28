Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Trump Tax Plan Is A 'Scam,' Democratic Senator Says

September 28, 2017 Updated September 28, 2017 12:01 PM
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) answers questions on the recently released Republican tax overhaul plan on Sept. 27, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump has unveiled the outlines of his tax plan, which he says will be a "revolutionary change" for American businesses. But the plan leaves many details up to Congress. While Trump promised the plan won't primarily benefit the rich, critics point out that claim doesn't account for their proposal to eliminate the estate tax and other provisions that benefit the very wealthy.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Sen. Ron Wyden (@RonWyden), a Democrat from Oregon and ranking member on the Senate Finance Committee, who called the tax plan a "scam" on Twitter.

