Former NASA Astronaut And NFL Player Pens Letter To President Trump

September 29, 2017
NASA astronaut Leland Melvin greets school children for the opening of the Space Shuttle Endeavor at the Oschin pavilion at the California Science Center in Los Angeles in 2012. (Damian Dovarganes/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump has criticized NFL players for taking a knee on the field during the singing of the national anthem. Meanwhile players, coaches and team owners continue to demonstrate, and some are calling out Trump for his criticism.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with former NFL player and NASA astronaut Leland Melvin (@Astro_Flow) about a letter he wrote to Trump on Facebook.

This segment airs on September 29, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

