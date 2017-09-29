Here & Now
Former NASA Astronaut And NFL Player Pens Letter To President Trump
President Trump has criticized NFL players for taking a knee on the field during the singing of the national anthem. Meanwhile players, coaches and team owners continue to demonstrate, and some are calling out Trump for his criticism.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with former NFL player and NASA astronaut Leland Melvin (@Astro_Flow) about a letter he wrote to Trump on Facebook.
This segment airs on September 29, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
