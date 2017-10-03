Las Vegas Gunman Had Automatic Weapons, Authorities Say

Congressman Adam Schiff tells NPR the FBI briefed him on Sunday night's massacre in Las Vegas and told him the gunman, Stephen Paddock, had fully automatic weapons in his hotel room. Paddock had two "bump stocks," which can turn semi-automatic weapons into automatic weapons, according to The Associated Press.

Experts say this could be the first mass shooting in U.S. history carried out with automatic weapons. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Paul Barrett (@AuthorPMBarrett), deputy director of the Stern Center for Business and Human Rights at New York University, about the laws surrounding such devices.