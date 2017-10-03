Here & Now
What We Know About The Las Vegas Shooter
Stephen Paddock brought 23 legally purchased guns into his hotel room in Las Vegas. He also reportedly had legal "bump stock" devices that can convert semi-automatic guns into fully automatic ones, and explosives were found in his home.
NPR's Brian Mann (@BrianMannADK) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss the latest on the investigation.
This segment airs on October 3, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
