What We Know About The Las Vegas Shooter

October 03, 2017
The damaged windows on the 32nd-floor room that was used by the shooter in the Mandalay Hotel after a gunman killed at least 59 people and wounded more than 500 others when he opened fire on a country music concert in Las Vegas on Oct. 2, 2017. (Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Stephen Paddock brought 23 legally purchased guns into his hotel room in Las Vegas. He also reportedly had legal "bump stock" devices that can convert semi-automatic guns into fully automatic ones, and explosives were found in his home.

NPR's Brian Mann (@BrianMannADK) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss the latest on the investigation.

This segment airs on October 3, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

