Democratic Congressman Boycotts Moment Of Silence After Las Vegas Massacre

In the wake of the Las Vegas massacre that claimed the lives of at least 59 people, Democratic members of Congress are calling for new gun control laws. One of them is Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., who boycotted the moment of silence on the House floor Monday, tweeting that it was "an excuse for inaction."

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Moulton (@sethmoulton) about his decision and what he'd like to see happen now in Congress.