DJ Sessions

DJ Sessions: School Is Out. Now, Crank The Tunes09:54
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 12, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
The Essex Green. (Courtesy Meg Rupert)MoreCloseclosemore
The Essex Green. (Courtesy Meg Rupert)

On this week's Here & Now DJ Session, host Jeremy Hobson turns up the summer jams with Eric J. Lawrence (@ericjlawrence), DJ at KCRW. Lawrence stretches back through the decades with songs from Gary U.S. Bonds, The Stranglers and The Pointer Sisters.

Music From The Segment

Gray U.S. Bonds, "School Is Out" (1961)

The Stranglers, "Peaches" (1977)

The Pointer Sisters, "Automatic" (1984)

The Essex Green, "Slone Ranger" (2018)

This segment aired on July 12, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news