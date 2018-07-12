On this week's Here & Now DJ Session, host Jeremy Hobson turns up the summer jams with Eric J. Lawrence (@ericjlawrence), DJ at KCRW. Lawrence stretches back through the decades with songs from Gary U.S. Bonds, The Stranglers and The Pointer Sisters.

Music From The Segment

Gray U.S. Bonds, "School Is Out" (1961)

The Stranglers, "Peaches" (1977)

The Pointer Sisters, "Automatic" (1984)

The Essex Green, "Slone Ranger" (2018)