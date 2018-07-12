Here & Now
DJ Sessions
DJ Sessions: School Is Out. Now, Crank The Tunes09:54Play
On this week's Here & Now DJ Session, host Jeremy Hobson turns up the summer jams with Eric J. Lawrence (@ericjlawrence), DJ at KCRW. Lawrence stretches back through the decades with songs from Gary U.S. Bonds, The Stranglers and The Pointer Sisters.
- Check out the Spotify and Apple Music playlists for our DJ Sessions
Music From The Segment
Gray U.S. Bonds, "School Is Out" (1961)
The Stranglers, "Peaches" (1977)
The Pointer Sisters, "Automatic" (1984)
The Essex Green, "Slone Ranger" (2018)
This segment aired on July 12, 2018.
