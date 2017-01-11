Support the news
Unquestionably, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady are two of the most important figures in the National Football League as one of the most successful coach-quarterback duos in NFL history. They've won four Super Bowls together.
On Saturday, they'll be in Foxborough for a playoff game that could lead to another Super Bowl trophy.
For a look at how they have changed the team, we spoke with sports talk show host Michael Holley.
