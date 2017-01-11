close

Michael Holley, Out With 'Belichick And Brady' Book, Analyzes The Patriots' Powerful Duo08:09

January 11, 2017
By Bob Oakes
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) listens to offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, middle, and head coach Bill Belichick during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in December 2016 in Foxborough, Mass. (Elise Amendola/AP)closemore
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) listens to offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, middle, and head coach Bill Belichick during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in December 2016 in Foxborough, Mass. (Elise Amendola/AP)

Unquestionably, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady are two of the most important figures in the National Football League as one of the most successful coach-quarterback duos in NFL history. They've won four Super Bowls together.

On Saturday, they'll be in Foxborough for a playoff game that could lead to another Super Bowl trophy.

For a look at how they have changed the team, we spoke with sports talk show host Michael Holley.

Bob Oakes Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

