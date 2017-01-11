Unquestionably, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady are two of the most important figures in the National Football League as one of the most successful coach-quarterback duos in NFL history. They've won four Super Bowls together.

On Saturday, they'll be in Foxborough for a playoff game that could lead to another Super Bowl trophy.

For a look at how they have changed the team, we spoke with sports talk show host Michael Holley.