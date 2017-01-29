closeDonate

January 29, 2017
By Sharon Brody
Early Sunday morning, two federal judges in Boston issued a seven-day stay halting President Trump's executive order that blocks people from seven majority-Muslim nations from entering the country.

The executive order affects travelers from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The temporary restraining order was granted on behalf of two University of Massachusetts Darmouth professors who are both from Iran and are lawful permanent U.S. residents.

Susan Church, the chair of the New England chapter of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, was among the lawyers in court arguing the case.

Church joined WBUR's Weekend Edition Sunday to discuss.

