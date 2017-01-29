Boston Judges Place 7-Day Stay On Trump Travel Ban In Mass.

Two federal judges in Boston have issued a temporary stay on a controversial executive order from President Trump as it pertains to travelers coming to Massachusetts.

The ruling puts a seven-day hold on enforcement of Trump's order. It means officials can't detain or deport permitted travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries who come to Logan Airport. It also instructs customs officials to notify international airlines that have flights to Logan that individuals on those flights will not be detained or returned based solely on Trump's executive order.

The temporary restraining order was issued just before 2 a.m. Sunday by Judge Allison Burroughs and Magistrate Judge Judith Dein on behalf of two lawful permanent residents detained at Logan.

The ACLU of Massachusetts called the stay "a huge victory for justice."

The Boston ruling followed a New York-based judge's stay on the deportations of valid visa holders after they have landed at a U.S. airport.

With reporting by WBUR's Shannon Dooling. This post will be updated.