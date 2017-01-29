Saturday night and early Sunday morning, protesters converged on Terminal E at Logan International Airport in Boston after some passengers were held by President Trump's controversial executive order banning immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations.

Early Sunday morning, two federal judges in Boston issued a seven-day stay on the order that has nation-wide effects.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was at Logan into the night following the developments.

Walsh joined WBUR's Weekend Edition Sunday to discuss the effects of Trump's order.