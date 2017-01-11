Boston City Councilor Tito Jackson Is Running For Mayor

Boston City Councilor Tito Jackson is launching a campaign for mayor.

In campaign ads posted to YouTube on Wednesday evening, Jackson said, "I am running for mayor of the city of Boston for all of the dreams of young people."

"I will ensure that our government protects people living with dignity because Boston is a city of compassion and we must work together if we are to succeed," he concluded.

Jackson has been a city councilor for District 7 since March 2011. He was raised in Roxbury and went to college at the University of New Hampshire. He spent more than a decade in sales and marketing before becoming an aide to former Gov. Deval Patrick, according to his website.

Back in September of 2015, current Boston Mayor Marty Walsh told the Boston Globe that he would seek reelection in 2017.