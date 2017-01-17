In State Of The City, Walsh Calls For Investment In Schools And Affordable Housing

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is promising to invest in public schools, affordable housing and community-oriented public safety.

In his third State of the City address, Walsh announced plans for the city to spend $1 billion to repair and renovate Boston's school buildings. The investment is part of a 10-year master plan to modernize Boston Public Schools' facilities and reform curriculum.

"We will create high quality 21st-century classrooms for every student, connected to every neighborhood, college and workplace in our city," Walsh said, according to an advance copy of his speech.

Major school building upgrades can be expensive. For example, a proposal to rebuild Waltham High School is currently estimated to cost $283 million. According to Boston's education chief Rahn Dorsey, 65 percent of the district's buildings were built before World War II. There are more than 130 buildings in Boston's school district.

Walsh said the city is entering "a new era of investment" in schools. In his speech, Walsh also announced that he will file legislation to offer free pre-kindergarten to every one of the city's approximately 6,000 4-year-olds. The measure would be funded by tourism taxes from the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. The convention center fund has an annual surplus, according to the city.

Walsh said the city is also making investments in affordable housing.

"Already we’ve invested $100 million," Walsh said. "Our new requirements on developers call for another $45 million from recent project approvals."

Walsh also thanked the city's residents for voting to adopt the Community Preservation Act, which is estimated to bring in an additional $20 million a year for affordable housing, open spaces and historic preservation.

Walsh is also looking to tackle housing displacement. He said he will file five bills at the State House to protect residents from displacement.

"We’re helping people stay in their homes and neighborhoods," Walsh said. "We created an Office of Housing Stability and our home center helped more first-time buyers achieve their dreams, and more existing homeowners avoid foreclosure, than ever before."

During his speech, Walsh called Boston "one of the safest cities in the country," touting a drop in violent crime and arrests.

"But the work is far from over," Walsh said. "We had 45 homicides in our city last year. That’s unacceptable — one is too many and zero is our goal. To get there we have to keep digging up the roots of violence and sowing the seeds of opportunity."

To that end Walsh announced the creation of five new neighborhood trauma teams in Roxbury, Dorchester, Jamaica Plain, East Boston and Mattapan. The trauma teams consist of health centers and community groups who work together to help those affected by violent crime.

"Together we’ll break the cycle of suffering and violence and bring healing to our city," Walsh said.

The city has funded other such teams in the past as part of the mayor's initiative to enhance trauma response and recovery. Children’s Hospital Boston and Partners Healthcare Systems have provided funding for this new initiative.

In his address, Walsh said he is also looking to bring jobs to every neighborhood, particularly high-tech manufacturing jobs.

He also said the city will invest infrastructure to improve roadways and traffic for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians. This includes installing protected bike lanes, improving crosswalks and bringing "cutting-edge traffic-light technology to Boston’s busiest streets," Walsh said.

He also touted the city's move to test self-driving cars while also calling for a "fully funded plan to move the T into the 21st century."