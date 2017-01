They're on to Houston.

The New England Patriots are gearing up for Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. But first: a fan sendoff Monday at Gillette Stadium.

Brady and team owner Robert Kraft enter the festivities. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Sandra Balfe of Wrentham sports red, white and blue hair and beads. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Former Patriot Ty Law (Jesse Costa/WBUR)