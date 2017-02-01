All Visas Revoked For People From 7 Barred Countries, Per State Dept.

New information is surfacing about U.S. State Department guidance issued the day President Trump signed an executive order banning U.S. travel for individuals from seven predominately Muslim countries.

A department memo, dated Jan. 27 and acquired by WBUR, "provisionally revokes" all non-immigrant and immigrant visas of nationals from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen as of last Friday.

The revocation, according to the memo, does not apply to diplomatic visas.

Kerry Doyle, a lawyer representing the petitioners in the Boston federal court filing that seeks to halt the enforcement of Trump's executive order, says the legal team was not aware that an official decision had been handed down by the State Department when they convened in Boston federal court late Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Doyle says the new information explains why some people traveling with visas from those seven countries have not been able to board planes bound for the United States, following a temporary restraining order from Boston-based judges that said all lawful immigrants should be allowed entry.

"We had been under the impression that it was more a problem with Customs and Border Protection and the admission process and then coordinating with the airlines," Doyle said. "But we were unaware until that information was released that there was an official decision, or an official memo, from the State Department addressing the issue."

Green card holders from the seven countries are allowed entry on a case-by-case basis.

Doyle says the Boston-based legal team became aware of the State Department memo late Tuesday night after filing an amended petition with federal court. She said the team is still digesting the implications of the State Department memo.

"And so now we have to strategize how we're going to respond to this new information," she said.

Doyle and other attorneys will be in Boston federal court Friday seeking to extend the stay of Trump's executive order.