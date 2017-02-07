Fans Start Lining Boston Streets To Celebrate Another Patriots Championship

Boston officials are expecting up to 1 million fans to line the streets for the Patriots' victory parade Tuesday.

The rolling rally begins at 11 a.m., but fans started showing up along the route early Tuesday morning, including Kara Magoni, of Somerset.

Magoni says her family has gone to every Patriots and Red Sox victory parade in the last 15 years.

"Boston's strong in tradition and once you start a tradition it's very hard to break it," Magoni said. "So I plan on doing this for the rest of my life."

The parade will kick off near the Hynes Convention Center and follow Boylston Street to the Boston Common, before turning left on Tremont Street and finishing up at City Hall Plaza.

City officials urged those attending the parade to leave large bags at home and use public transportation, as several parking and traffic restrictions will be in place near the parade route.

The MBTA says it will run rush hour service all day, though Government Center Station will close at 9:30 a.m. As of 8:30 a.m., parking lots and garages along several subways lines were already full.

Officials also encouraged attendees to dress in warm and waterproof clothing. WBUR meteorologist Dave Epstein is predicting a mix of snow, sleet and rain throughout the day.