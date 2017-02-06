'Fire Up The Duck Boats!' Boston Parade To Celebrate Patriots' 5th Super Bowl Victory

Boston is getting set to celebrate the Patriots' fifth Super Bowl win with a victory parade Tuesday.

The traditional rolling rally featuring Boston's iconic duck boats will start at 11 a.m. near the Prudential Center. The parade will wind down Boylston Street past Copley Square, the Public Garden and Boston Common, before turning left on Tremont Street and finishing up at City Hall Plaza.

Boston's chief of operations, Patrick Brophy, says police, the mayor's office and other city departments are coordinating to ensure the event is safe and fun.

"We've done this a number of times," Brophy said. "We try to improve upon it each and every time and make this an experience that young children and families will never forget."

The parade will likely be a wet one. WBUR meteorologist Dave Epstein is predicting a coating to 2 inches of snow in Boston Tuesday morning, before the precipitation switches over to sleet and rain. Highs are expected to be around 30.

City officials are urging those attending the parade to use public transportation and keep backpacks at home.

Brophy also recommended people arrive early and dress in warm and waterproof clothing.

"It's going to be a great time, there's plenty of opportunities and plenty of great places to watch this parade," he said.

In a statement announcing the parade Sunday night, Mayor Marty Walsh congratulated "the greatest team, the greatest coach, and the greatest quarterback of all time.

"The Patriots have made Boston and New England proud — fire up the duck boats!" the statement said.

With reporting by WBUR's Steve Brown