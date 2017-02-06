Support the news
It is not hyperbole to say Sunday night's performance by the New England Patriots was the greatest Super Bowl comeback. It was record-breaking.
Quarterback Tom Brady and his teammates made a lot of other history. WBUR's Shira Springer was in Houston for the game. She joined Morning Edition to tell us how it all unfolded.
This story aired on February 6, 2017.
Shira Springer Sports and Society Reporter
Shira Springer covers stories at the intersection of sports and society.
