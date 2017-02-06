closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: BBC Newshour
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

WBUR News

Support the news

Patriots Make History Several Times Over In Jaw-Dropping Super Bowl Comeback05:14

Play
February 06, 2017
By Shira Springer
Share
New England Patriots' Tom Brady hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl LI in Houston. (David J. Phillip/AP)closemore
New England Patriots' Tom Brady hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl LI in Houston. (David J. Phillip/AP)

It is not hyperbole to say Sunday night's performance by the New England Patriots was the greatest Super Bowl comeback. It was record-breaking.

Quarterback Tom Brady and his teammates made a lot of other history. WBUR's Shira Springer was in Houston for the game. She joined Morning Edition to tell us how it all unfolded.

This story aired on February 6, 2017.

Related:

Shira Springer Sports and Society Reporter
Shira Springer covers stories at the intersection of sports and society.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More WBUR News or Explore Audio.