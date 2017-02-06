Support the news
New England Patriots' fans celebrated after their team's astounding comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on Sunday night in Houston.
Down 28-3 in the third quarter, the Patriots scored 31 unanswered points and beat the Falcons in over-time.
WBUR's Anthony Brooks watched the game at a bar in Boston, where fans never lost faith.
This story aired on February 6, 2017.
Anthony Brooks Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.
