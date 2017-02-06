closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: BBC Newshour
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

WBUR News

Support the news

Patriots' Fans Keep The Faith — And The Spoils — Through Nerve-Wracking Super Bowl04:08

Play
February 06, 2017
By Anthony Brooks
Share
Revelers celebrate outside the bar Cask ’n Flagon. (Joe Difazio for WBUR)closemore
Revelers celebrate outside the bar Cask ’n Flagon. (Joe Difazio for WBUR)

New England Patriots' fans celebrated after their team's astounding comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on Sunday night in Houston.

Down 28-3 in the third quarter, the Patriots scored 31 unanswered points and beat the Falcons in over-time.

WBUR's Anthony Brooks watched the game at a bar in Boston, where fans never lost faith.

This story aired on February 6, 2017.

Related:

Anthony Brooks Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More WBUR News or Explore Audio.