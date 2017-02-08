Developing: Several Multi-Vehicle Car Crashes Due To Icy Conditions Throughout Region

Major issues were reported on highways across Massachusetts as public safety officials responded to several multi-vehicle crashes early Wednesday following icy conditions in the aftermath of Tuesday's rain, sleet and snow.

Massachusetts officials are warning commuters — whether they're driving, walking or taking public transportation — to take it slow, as the roads and sidewalks remain slick. Tuesday's varied precipitation kept roadways wet before freezing overnight.

A developing list of area crashes

The T is slippery, too

MBTA officials are also alerting passengers about slippery stations and expected delays on buses.

WBUR's Martha Bebinger told our Newscast Unit that as she drove near Harvard's Arnold Arboretum, she saw many pedestrians fall on icy sidewalks.

"So in addition to all the traffic accidents, the sidewalks are really treacherous," she reports. "I've seen many people walk down their front stairs and slide across their sidewalk into the street, so please be careful."

A cyclist walks his bike as he struggles to maneuver on the icy sidewalk of Memorial Drive in Cambridge. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Treating the roads

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh tweeted at around 7 a.m. that the city's public works department had deployed 100 pieces of equipment to salt and treat roads Wednesday. He added that 170 machines were out treating roads during Tuesday's wintry weather.

School delays, closures and Epstein's forecast

Meteorologist David Epstein reports that the icy conditions should abate later today, as temperatures begin to rise late Wednesday morning. Greater Boston is likely to see highs in the low to upper 50s.

Although the weather may be calmer this afternoon, the Boston area's reprieve from wintry conditions won't last long. Epstein reports that a large snowstorm is expected to blanket the Boston area on Thursday.