Workers and residents cope with heavy snowfall during the city's first big snowstorm this February. The Greater Boston area is expected to receive between 10 and 15 inches of snow.

A worker clears snow in front of the Prudential Center with a snow sweeper. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Snow plows on Memorial Drive in Cambridge. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

White geese walk through the snow near the BU Bridge. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

Oppong Serebour is keeping the Boylston Street sidewalk in front of the Old South Church in Copley Square clear for pedestrians. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

MBTA buses continue on their routes as the snow falls. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

Vehicles make their way through the snow on the Mass. Pike in Boston. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

A runner braves the winter storm on Memorial Drive in Cambridge. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

A pedestrian walks through the beginning of the storm on Commonwealth Avenue. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

A stretch of Commonwealth Avenue as the snowfall begins to pick up in Boston. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)