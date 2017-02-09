Mass. Braces For Hard-Hitting Snowstorm

A winter storm warning is in effect for all of Massachusetts, as residents in Greater Boston brace for a big snowstorm that is expected to blanket the region with at least 10 inches of snow.

WBUR meteorologist David Epstein estimates that the area will see snowfall totals between 10 and 15 inches, and some parts of central Massachusetts may see additional inches. White-out conditions are expected in many places.

The hard-hitting storm is likely to be the largest since February 2015, Epstein reports -- which, if you've repressed the memory — was a record-breaking rough month for snowfall in Boston.

A foot or more of snow is likely in many areas today. It is likely to be the largest storm since February 2015. (Dave Epstein/WBUR)

The core of the storm will occur between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. As of 7:30 a.m., snow has begun falling throughout eastern and central Massachusetts.

A blizzard warning begins at 9 a.m. for the South Shore, as well as the Cape and the Islands. High winds are likely to cause power outages there.

"It's also going to be really windy out there [with] white-out conditions. So, even after the storm winds down — 7 o'clock, 8 o'clock, 9 o'clock tonight — it's going to still feel like it's snowing with all these high winds," state Highway Administrator Tom Tinlin told WBUR.

Gov. Charlie Baker closed state offices for non-emergency workers Thursday, and urged all residents to stay off the roads.

"If you must travel, do so safely. Minimize distractions, plan ahead, and don't crowd the plows. Make it possible for those personnel and equipment to work on keeping the roads clear," Baker told WBUR's Newscast Unit on Wednesday.

The governor also encouraged those who need to head to work to instead take public transportation.

"Any icing equipment and track heaters have been activated to maintain a strong power connection between the trains and the third rail," he said. "MBTA personnel will be working hard throughout the storm in a concerted effort to prevent any disruptions in service."

The MBTA said it will run regular weekday service, but it is likely there will be delays.

Speaking on Morning Edition, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh warned residents about hazardous driving conditions. A city snow emergency and parking ban begin at 10 a.m. Parking bans will also go into effect in Cambridge, Brookline and many other municipalities as the snowfall intensifies.

Parking space savers will be allowed in the aftermath of the storm, and Walsh said the city will not be strictly enforcing the law that says sidewalks must be cleared within three hours of snowfall, the mayor said, asking that residents "be patient with folks."

Walsh said he feels the city is ready for the storm, but it's hard to fully predict the extent of the hazards.

"It's one of those things, you just don't know what's going to happen. The weather is very unpredictable," he added. "You hope you've planned for everything — and we feel we are going into it. But you just don't know what surprises, what will happen today."

The city is dispatching at least 600 pieces of equipment to treat roads and plow throughout the day, Walsh said. He added that city officials are working to help those who are homeless ride out the storm, as well as senior citizens who may need assistance. The city's 311 service will be open to answer residents' question, though the mayor said those in emergency situations should, of course, call 911.

Like many school districts throughout the state, nearly all schools in eastern Massachusetts — including Boston, Cambridge and Somerville schools — are closed. All state courthouses will also be closed for the day. Many flights at Boston's Logan Airport have also been canceled or delayed in anticipation of the inclement weather.