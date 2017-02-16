closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: On Point
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

WBUR News

Support the news

Boston-Area Restaurants Participate In Day Recognizing Immigrants

February 16, 2017
By WBUR Newsroom
Share
In this Feb. 6 file photo, family members who have just arrived from Syria embrace and are greeted by family who live in the United States upon their arrival at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. Organizers in cities across the U.S. are telling immigrants to miss class, miss work and not shop on Thursday as a way to show the country how important they are to America's economy and way of life. "A Day Without Immigrants" actions are planned in cities including Philadelphia, Washington, Boston and Austin, Texas. (Craig Ruttle/AP)closemore
In this Feb. 6 file photo, family members who have just arrived from Syria embrace and are greeted by family who live in the United States upon their arrival at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. Organizers in cities across the U.S. are telling immigrants to miss class, miss work and not shop on Thursday as a way to show the country how important they are to America's economy and way of life. "A Day Without Immigrants" actions are planned in cities including Philadelphia, Washington, Boston and Austin, Texas. (Craig Ruttle/AP)

A number of Boston-area businesses and restaurants are participating in a nationwide day of action aimed at highlighting contributions of immigrants.

NPR reports on the solidarity effort, dubbed "A Day Without Immigrants":


The movement is a response to President Trump's immigration agenda, which includes a pledge to seal the U.S. border with Mexico, and a travel ban on citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries (which is now on hold).

Some businesses are closing for the day; others are staying open and pledging to contribute a share of the day's proceeds to nonprofits that aid Latino communities. In a number of cases, business owners are abiding by their staffs' wishes, after holding votes to decide whether to open.

Locally, businesses participating on Thursday include the new food emporium Eataly Boston.

"We are an immigrant company & support any employees participating in the strike," Eataly tweeted Wednesday night.

Another is apparently Anna's Taqueria, which has seven locations around the area. It tweeted:

An Anna's location in Brookline was indeed open Thursday, but employees there said they were planning to close at 2 p.m.

Eater Boston has a list of other bars and restaurants that are closed, or are expressing support.

In January, protesters in East Boston unfurled a large banner reading "Un Dia Sin Inmigrantes," Spanish for "A Day Without Immigrants," moving in unison throughout streets in the city's largely Hispanic neighborhood. The demonstrators paused with their banner stretched over the Sumner Tunnel in Maverick Square.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More WBUR News or Explore Audio.