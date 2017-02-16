Boston-Area Restaurants Participate In Day Recognizing Immigrants

A number of Boston-area businesses and restaurants are participating in a nationwide day of action aimed at highlighting contributions of immigrants.

The movement is a response to President Trump's immigration agenda, which includes a pledge to seal the U.S. border with Mexico, and a travel ban on citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries (which is now on hold). Some businesses are closing for the day; others are staying open and pledging to contribute a share of the day's proceeds to nonprofits that aid Latino communities. In a number of cases, business owners are abiding by their staffs' wishes, after holding votes to decide whether to open.



Locally, businesses participating on Thursday include the new food emporium Eataly Boston.

"We are an immigrant company & support any employees participating in the strike," Eataly tweeted Wednesday night.

Another is apparently Anna's Taqueria, which has seven locations around the area. It tweeted:

An Anna's location in Brookline was indeed open Thursday, but employees there said they were planning to close at 2 p.m.

Eater Boston has a list of other bars and restaurants that are closed, or are expressing support.

In January, protesters in East Boston unfurled a large banner reading "Un Dia Sin Inmigrantes," Spanish for "A Day Without Immigrants," moving in unison throughout streets in the city's largely Hispanic neighborhood. The demonstrators paused with their banner stretched over the Sumner Tunnel in Maverick Square.