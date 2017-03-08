Boston Celebrates International Women's Day

A number of rallies and events are taking place around Greater Boston on Wednesday for International Women's Day.

Some women are also wearing red, staying home from work, or avoiding shopping at businesses not owned by women or minorities as part of a national strike called "A Day Without A Women."

The strike was planned by organizers of the Women's March on Washington. The idea is to highlight the socioeconomic impact women have in the U.S.

Some businesses are also offering deals in support of the women's day.

Many people are using the day to celebrate the accomplishments of women and draw attention to issues facing women — such as pay equity, access to child care, immigrant rights and affordable housing.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh touched on some of those issues at an event hosted by the International Institute of New England Wednesday afternoon.

"I'm a labor guy. I stand for equal pay for equal work," Walsh told the crowd of more than 350 businesswomen. "We're going to stand for women's health. We're also going to make sure that we celebrate the diversity of our city."

The city has been trying to address the gender wage gap, offering free salary negotiation workshops for women in Boston and working with employers to address equity issues. A report released by the city in January found women in Greater Boston earn 77 cents for every dollar earned by men. Walsh said the city has made some gains, but there's more work to do.

Nationally, women earn 80 cents for every dollar men make, according to a report from the American Association of University Women.

Pay equity will also be top of mind at "A Day Without Women" rally planned in downtown Boston Wednesday afternoon. About 20 local groups are gathering to "show the power of women," according to Monique Nguyen, an organizer for the event.

"We’re raising awareness about pay equity issues and also our consumer power," said Nguyen, the executive director of Matahari Women Workers' Center, a women's social justice organization.

Organizers of the rally are also raising awareness about labor rights, women's reproductive rights and violence against women.

"We want to make sure women are not exploited because of their gender, and experience violence because of who they are," said Nguyen, whose organization also advocates for immigrant women and domestic workers.

Hundreds are expected to attend the downtown Boston rally.