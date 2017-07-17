WBUR News
Breaking Down The Changes To Mass. Recreational Marijuana Bill
After months of negotiations and debate, Massachusetts lawmakers have reached a compromise on changes to the recreational marijuana law voters passed in November.
The revisions to the law focus on taxes that are to be imposed on marijuana and how much control towns and cities will have over whether pot shops can open in their communities.
WBUR's Steve Brown has more on the revisions to the bill.
This segment aired on July 17, 2017.
