Support the news

Breaking Down The Changes To Mass. Recreational Marijuana Bill05:32Download

Play
July 17, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

After months of negotiations and debate, Massachusetts lawmakers have reached a compromise on changes to the recreational marijuana law voters passed in November.

The revisions to the law focus on taxes that are to be imposed on marijuana and how much control towns and cities will have over whether pot shops can open in their communities.

WBUR's Steve Brown has more on the revisions to the bill.

This segment aired on July 17, 2017.

Related:

Steve Brown Twitter Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's State House reporter.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from WBUR News

Support the news