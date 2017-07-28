WBUR News
Support the news
Forensic Psychiatrist Explains How Experts Evaluate Risk Sex Offenders Will Abuse Again03:54Play
Paul Shanley, a defrocked Roman Catholic priest who came to symbolize Boston's clergy sex abuse scandal, was released from prison Friday morning after serving 12 years for raping a child.
Dr. Angeline Stanislaus, a forensic psychiatrist, discusses how experts determine whether a person is sexually dangerous. She joined Morning Edition.
This segment aired on July 28, 2017.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from WBUR News
Support the news