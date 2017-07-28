Support the news

Forensic Psychiatrist Explains How Experts Evaluate Risk Sex Offenders Will Abuse Again03:54Download

Play
July 28, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

Paul Shanley, a defrocked Roman Catholic priest who came to symbolize Boston's clergy sex abuse scandal, was released from prison Friday morning after serving 12 years for raping a child.

Dr. Angeline Stanislaus, a forensic psychiatrist, discusses how experts determine whether a person is sexually dangerous. She joined Morning Edition.

This segment aired on July 28, 2017.

Related:

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from WBUR News

Support the news