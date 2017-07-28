Support the news

Paul Shanley, Boston Catholic Priest Convicted Of Raping Boy, Is Released From Prison

July 28, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Paul Shanley was convicted in 2005 of repeatedly raping and fondling a boy at a suburban parish in the 1980s. (Yoon S. Byun/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Paul Shanley was convicted in 2005 of repeatedly raping and fondling a boy at a suburban parish in the 1980s. (Yoon S. Byun/AP)

A notorious figure in the Boston Roman Catholic priest sex abuse scandal has been released from prison after completing a 12-year sentence for the rape of a boy in the 1980s.

Massachusetts prison officials say Paul Shanley was released from the Old Colony Correctional Center in Bridgewater on Friday.

Shanley was a "street priest" who ministered to alienated youth in the 1960s and `70s. Decades later, dozens of men came forward and said Shanley had molested or raped them. He was defrocked by the Vatican and convicted of raping a boy at a Newton parish.

Abuse victims say they're concerned the 86-year-old Shanley will not have enough supervision. He isn't required to wear an electronic monitoring device.

His lawyer says he's served his time and is not dangerous.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from WBUR News

Support the news