Clergy Sex Abuse Survivor Resigns In Frustration From Vatican Commission

This week, the lone survivor of clergy sexual abuse on the Vatican's commission on clergy sex abuse resigned from the group, because of what she calls "shameful" hindrance from top church officials.

Marie Collins was a member of the Commission for the Protection of Minors. It was created by Pope Francis in 2014, and charged with proposing new Church initiatives to protect children from clergy abuse.

Guest

Marie Collins, former member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors. She tweets @marielco.