Clergy Sex Abuse Survivor Resigns In Frustration From Vatican Commission

March 03, 2017
By Virginia Marshall, Meghna Chakrabarti
Marie Collins, who was assaulted as a 13-year-old by a hospital chaplain in her native Ireland, resigned Wednesday from her position on the Vatican commission to deal with clergy sexual abuse. She is pictured here in 2012. (Andrew Medichini/AP)

This week, the lone survivor of clergy sexual abuse on the Vatican's commission on clergy sex abuse resigned from the group, because of what she calls "shameful" hindrance from top church officials.

Marie Collins was a member of the Commission for the Protection of Minors. It was created by Pope Francis in 2014, and charged with proposing new Church initiatives to protect children from clergy abuse.

Guest

Marie Collins, former member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors. She tweets @marielco.

This story aired on March 3, 2017.

Share

