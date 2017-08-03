WBUR News
Four Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles employees and two others are facing federal charges accusing them of operating an elaborate scheme to fraudulently provide driver's licenses and ID cards to people living in the country illegally in exchange for cash.
The defendants appeared before a magistrate in Boston federal court Wednesday afternoon. WBUR's Steve Brown reports.
This segment aired on August 3, 2017.
Steve Brown Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's State House reporter.
